Low Barton Farm, Whittingham.

Low Barton Farm, featuring a farmhouse, two cottages and an excellent range of farm buildings, is for sale for £2,950,000

The farm, which has southerly views, is by the A697 close to Whittingham, near Alnwick, on the north bank of the River Aln.

The fully refurbished traditional stone farmhouse has two reception rooms, five bedrooms and three bathrooms while the farm also includes a three bedroom bungalow and traditional two bedroom stone cottage featuring both solar PV and solar thermal renewable energy systems.

Low Barton Farmhouse.

The roof mounted Solar PV and Solar Thermal provides efficient green energy to the cottage, with excess electricity exported to the grid with a Feed in Tariff.

John Coleman, who heads up GSC Grays specialist farm and country house agency, said “This is an exceptional opportunity to own a Northumberland farm that lies on the north bank of the River Aln between Northumberland’s National Park and the beautiful coastline.

“Considerable work to fully refurbish Low Barton Farmhouse and the Cottage has already been undertaken along with the construction of a new grain store and the farm still offers significant scope for potential development.”

The new grain store, with approximately 700 tonnes of storage, is part of a range of modern and traditional farm buildings with machinery stores, workshops, and barns.

The farmhouse sitting room.

The 151.39 acres is Grade 3 farmland which has traditionally been in arable production is currently sown to grass to restore fertility while the property also includes sporting and fishing rights on the River Aln.

Visit www.gscgrays.co.uk or call 01665 525070.

A lovely cottage.