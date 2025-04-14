Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An opportunity to transform farm buildings into five homes at Brocksbushes Farm with the potential for further development, has come to market for offers over £650,000.

Planning consent has been granted to turn the existing range of buildings into a detached five bedroom home, two detached three bedroom dwellings and two semi-detached four bedroom homes, close to Corbridge.

John Coleman, Head of Farm Agency at GSC Grays said: “This is an excellent development opportunity and besides the full planning and listed buildings consent for the five dwellings there is potential to develop the modern Dutch barns through Class Q Permitted Development Rights, allowing their conversion into residential dwellings without the need for full planning permission.

“Situated in a very beautiful and sought after area of Northumberland, this site offers a chance to create an exclusive residential development. Initial architectural drawings have been prepared, indicating the Dutch barns could be converted into two additional detached homes.”

Brocksbushes Farm Development.

Brocksbushes Farm site benefits from mains water and electricity and a roof-mounted solar PV array which is registered on an existing Feed in Tarriff (FIT) scheme. The installation of sewerage treatment plants has also been approved.

The range of modern and traditional farm buildings, which have been used for livestock housing and agricultural storage, are centred around a yard and situated within a substantial 5.84 acre plot which includes a grass paddock extending to about 2.13 acres.

On the market with a guide price of offers over £650,000, Brocksbushes Farm Development is for sale through GSC Grays.