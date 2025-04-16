Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A couple move into their new home on land in East Sleekburn where they once grazed their horses.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Megan Mollon, 26 and her partner Michael Hall, 25, have photos and memories of their horse, Bella stood in the same spot where their new garden now sits, at Amethyst Homes’ The Pastures development.

Megan said: “I know East Sleekburn well, so we were thrilled when we heard that houses were being built in the area. By this time Bella, who sadly passed away at age 33 was settled in her new paddock – which is conveniently close and is where my horse Otter now lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bella loved and Otter loves his new home – almost as much as we love ours. The location is perfect, with both our workplaces – in Morpeth and Newcastle, nearby – and we are walking distance from the beach, which is ideal fo r a jaunt out with our Golden Retriever, Holly. Despite being so close to everything we need, it remains a quiet, peaceful, and beautiful place to live.

From left to right: Richard Bass, managing director at Amethyst Homes, Otter, Megan Mollon, Michael Hall and dog, Holly. (Helen Smith Photography)

“We have been impressed with the layout, space, and quality of finish within our home. The extra storage space, which is often missing in other new builds, is a fantastic feature.”

The Pastures offers a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes, starting from £174,950. Nestled in the village of East Sleekburn, the development is located on the north side of the estuary of the River Blyth between Blyth and Ashington.

Richard Bass, managing director at Amethyst Homes added: “It is incredible to think that Megan and Michael have ended up living in a new home, which stands on the land where the late Bella spent many happy years grazing!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Pastures already has a real sense of community, with many of the new residents regularly popping into the sales centre to catch up with our team. We wish Megan, Michael, and Holly many happy years in their new home.”

Megan added: “Anne from the sales office kept us well informed, and the communication was excellent. We have already recommended Amethyst Homes to friends, some of whom are moving in just around the corner from us!”