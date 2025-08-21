Northumberland countryside gem: Listed farmhouse and cottage with 13.5 acres of land for sale

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 21st Aug 2025, 15:30 BST
A rare opportunity to own a picturesque listed farmhouse in the Northumberland countryside has arisen.

North Hazelrigg includes a four-bedroom farmhouse, three-bedroom cottage, a farm steading with development potential and 13.5 acres of land overlooking stunning rolling fields.

The home is just a few minutes from the villages of Belford, Chatton and Lowick and is available on Rightmove for £1.2m.

The main residence is a farmhouse built in attractive traditional stone with slate tile roof.

1. North Hazelrigg

The main residence is a farmhouse built in attractive traditional stone with slate tile roof.

The home is surrounded by peaceful countryside.

2. North Hazelrigg

The home is surrounded by peaceful countryside.

The cottage provides a a charming three bedroom stone house that could be utilised as a separate annexe, guest house or alternatively let out for investment purposes.

3. North Hazelrigg

The cottage provides a a charming three bedroom stone house that could be utilised as a separate annexe, guest house or alternatively let out for investment purposes.

The whole site extends to approximately 13.5 acres.

4. North Hazelrigg

The whole site extends to approximately 13.5 acres.

