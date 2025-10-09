House prices in Northumberland: the 19 neighbourhoods with the cheapest homes

News you can trust since 1854

The bright, spacious living room has four large windows and real fire. Photo: Rightmove

The home is surrounded by landscaped gardens and a large patio. Photo: Rightmove

The main Georgian style residence is set within mature parkland and accessed via a private driveway. Photo: Rightmove

The estate is set over 25-acres of countryside. Photo: Rightmove

The estate is available on Rightmove for £1.95m, and being marketed by Purple Bricks .

Located near the charming Longframlington village, the sale includes a beautiful Georgian four-bedroom house, two luxury, successful holiday cottages and equestrian facilities including stables and paddock.

A stunning estate set over 25 acres in the heart of the picturesque Northumberland countryside is on the market.