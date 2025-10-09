Located near the charming Longframlington village, the sale includes a beautiful Georgian four-bedroom house, two luxury, successful holiday cottages and equestrian facilities including stables and paddock.
1. Countryside estate
The estate is set over 25-acres of countryside. Photo: Rightmove
2. Countryside estate
The main Georgian style residence is set within mature parkland and accessed via a private driveway. Photo: Rightmove
3. Countryside estate
The home is surrounded by landscaped gardens and a large patio. Photo: Rightmove
4. Countryside estate
The bright, spacious living room has four large windows and real fire. Photo: Rightmove