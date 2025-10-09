Northumberland countryside estate with luxury Georgian house and equestrian facilities for sale

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 9th Oct 2025, 13:41 BST
A stunning estate set over 25 acres in the heart of the picturesque Northumberland countryside is on the market.

Located near the charming Longframlington village, the sale includes a beautiful Georgian four-bedroom house, two luxury, successful holiday cottages and equestrian facilities including stables and paddock.

The estate is available on Rightmove for £1.95m, and being marketed by Purple Bricks.

The estate is set over 25-acres of countryside.

1. Countryside estate

The estate is set over 25-acres of countryside. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The main Georgian style residence is set within mature parkland and accessed via a private driveway.

2. Countryside estate

The main Georgian style residence is set within mature parkland and accessed via a private driveway. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The home is surrounded by landscaped gardens and a large patio.

3. Countryside estate

The home is surrounded by landscaped gardens and a large patio. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The bright, spacious living room has four large windows and real fire.

4. Countryside estate

The bright, spacious living room has four large windows and real fire. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandGeorgianRightmovePurple Bricks
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice