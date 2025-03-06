Northumberland cottage with private gardens overlooking Warkworth beach is on the market for £895,000

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 6th Mar 2025, 11:22 BST
A six bedroom detached cottage close to Warkworth which offers stunning sea views and huge private gardens is on the market.

Birling Cottage has been extended to create the opportunity for two separate wings, ideal for multi generational living, business use or for commercial holiday letting.

The property is for sale on Rightmove for £895,000, and being marketed by Sanderson Young.

The house is extremely spacious with over 3000 sq.

1. Exterior

The house is extremely spacious with over 3000 sq. Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales
The property offers views to the coast and is only a short walk from the beach and Warkworth village.

2. Sea views

The property offers views to the coast and is only a short walk from the beach and Warkworth village. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The sitting room has views over the front garden.

3. Living area

The sitting room has views over the front garden. Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales
French doors connect to the breakfast room from the living area.

4. Breakfast room

French doors connect to the breakfast room from the living area. Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandWarkworthRightmove
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice