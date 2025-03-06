Birling Cottage has been extended to create the opportunity for two separate wings, ideal for multi generational living, business use or for commercial holiday letting.
1. Exterior
The house is extremely spacious with over 3000 sq. Photo: rightmove
2. Sea views
The property offers views to the coast and is only a short walk from the beach and Warkworth village. Photo: Rightmove
3. Living area
The sitting room has views over the front garden. Photo: rightmove
4. Breakfast room
French doors connect to the breakfast room from the living area. Photo: rightmove
