With summer fast approaching, many Brits might be dreaming of relocating to the coast, where they can spend the summer months soaking up the sun, and enjoying the delights the British seaside has to offer.

From morning walks along the beach, to watching the sun set over the ocean whilst tucking into some delicious local fish and chips, there are so many wonderful reasons to live by the seaside.

To unearth where in the UK people might want to start looking for a home by the coast, the property experts at GetAgent delved into the data from their annual Sellers Report to reveal the most expensive and most affordable British seaside towns.

So whether you want to up sticks and move to the coast for a slower pace of life or want to invest in a holiday home where you and your family can escape to during the summer months, these are the priciest and cheapest places to consider.

Bamburgh beach and castle. Picture by Jane Coltman

Topping the list as the most expensive seaside location is Sandbanks in Poole, with average properties selling for a staggering £1.4 million.

Following in second is Salcombe in Devon, with another average property price of £1.4 million, then Dartmouth, with an average of £863,320.

Bamburgh came in at ninth place on the list, with an average property price of £678,000.

Saltcoats, in North Ayrshire, tops the list as the most affordable location in the UK, with homes on average costing buyers £114,969, followed by Seaton Carew, Durham, in second place is, with an average of £140,817, and Blackpool in third, with average prices of almost £144,000.

Newbiggin beach.

South Shields rounds off the top five in fourth, with prices averaging at £166,681.

Northumberland town Newbiggin-by-the-Sea made it to most affordable list in 14th place, with prices averaging at £201,136.

Colby Short, CEO and co-founder of GetAgent commented: “Many of us dream about living a quiet life by the sea, enjoying beach walks before work and summery evening swims. The UK has so many wonderful coastal towns and villages, so whether you want to live in the south, north, east or west, there’s a seaside town for everyone to enjoy.

Of course, there are areas of the UK where you’ll pay a pretty penny for getting to live so close to the beach, with some properties in the south of the country fetching millions, however, there are some stunning locations in other parts of the UK with a more affordable average price, especially in the north of England and Scotland.

“So whether you want to relocate to the seaside, or invest in a home by the sea that you can use with your family or rent out to holidaymakers when you’re not using it, there are countless towns to choose from.”