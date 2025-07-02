Northumberland coastal home with Holy Island views and cottage for sale at £1.1m

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 13:53 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 13:54 BST
The rare opportunity to own a magnificent coastal home overlooking Holy Island has arisen.

Boasting five acres of gardens, woodland, two lakes and panoramic views of the iconic Lindisfarne Castle – Fenham Grange and Grange Cottage is available for offers over £1.1m.

Formerly a traditional farm steading, the property has been renovated and extended to become a luxurious four-bedroom home with a detached two-bed cottage.

The property is a stunning residence overlooking the Holy Island of Lindisfarne.

1. Fenham Grange and Grange Cottage

The property is a stunning residence overlooking the Holy Island of Lindisfarne.

The property is set within five acres of landscaped gardens, lakes and secluded woodland.

2. Birdseye view

The property is set within five acres of landscaped gardens, lakes and secluded woodland.

A spacious ground floor living area.

3. Drawing room

A spacious ground floor living area.

An open plan kitchen is situated at the heart of the home.

4. Kitchen

An open plan kitchen is situated at the heart of the home.

