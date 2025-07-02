Boasting five acres of gardens, woodland, two lakes and panoramic views of the iconic Lindisfarne Castle – Fenham Grange and Grange Cottage is available for offers over £1.1m.
Formerly a traditional farm steading, the property has been renovated and extended to become a luxurious four-bedroom home with a detached two-bed cottage.
1. Fenham Grange and Grange Cottage
The property is a stunning residence overlooking the Holy Island of Lindisfarne. Photo: Rightmove
2. Birdseye view
The property is set within five acres of landscaped gardens, lakes and secluded woodland. Photo: Rightmove
3. Drawing room
A spacious ground floor living area. Photo: Rightmove
4. Kitchen
An open plan kitchen is situated at the heart of the home. Photo: Rightmove
