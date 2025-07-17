Northumberland coast and countryside within easy reach as beautiful home put up for sale in Lesbury

By Ian Smith
Published 17th Jul 2025, 15:57 BST
A beautiful home with period features has come on to the market in the popular village of Lesbury.

Townfoot Farmhouse is within easy reach of Alnmouth and less than a mile from the railway station.

It is on the market with Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £1.25m.

At the heart of the home is a semi open plan sitting room and kitchen, which offers informal, everyday living space in which to relax and prepare meals.

The formal drawing room with its dual aspect, elegant cornicing and fireplace fitted with electric fire.

Relaxed living space includes the conservatory with its large ceiling lantern skylights and French doors to the garden.

