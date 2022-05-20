Northumberland barn conversion with £775,000 price tag hits the market

Originally built in the 1890's, The Hocket has been extended into an exceptional four bedroom, two bathroom family home set within 1.328 acres of stunning private gardens.

The original part of the property retains plenty of original features such as beamed ceilings, exposed stone walls and two Inglenook fireplaces, while the ground floor extension and first floor offer modern, functional living space.

It is on the market with Paton & Co for offers over £775,000.

Take a closer look with these nine pictures.

1. Open plan On the ground floor, the property offers a large open plan and versatile living room.

2. Kitchen The kitchen/breakfast room.

3. Library The attractive library.

4. Fireplace One of two Inglenook fireplaces.