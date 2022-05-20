The Hocket, Rennington.

Northumberland barn conversion with £775,000 price tag hits the market

A fabulous stone built detached barn conversion just outside Rennington has been put up for sale.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 20th May 2022, 4:35 pm

Originally built in the 1890's, The Hocket has been extended into an exceptional four bedroom, two bathroom family home set within 1.328 acres of stunning private gardens.

The original part of the property retains plenty of original features such as beamed ceilings, exposed stone walls and two Inglenook fireplaces, while the ground floor extension and first floor offer modern, functional living space.

It is on the market with Paton & Co for offers over £775,000.

Take a closer look with these nine pictures.

1. Open plan

On the ground floor, the property offers a large open plan and versatile living room.

Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales

2. Kitchen

The kitchen/breakfast room.

Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales

3. Library

The attractive library.

Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales

4. Fireplace

One of two Inglenook fireplaces.

Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Northumberland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3