North East’s finest: sumptuous four-bed Morpeth mansion with sprawling garden hits the market for eye-catching price

On the market for £1.2m with Finest Properties, this gorgeous Morpeth mansion dates back to the 1930s, boasting a modern finish, brick fireplaces and wood-burners, formal reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen, spacious bedrooms, a one-bed annexe finished to a high standard, a double garage, and well-maintained gardens extending to 1.18 acres featuring a kids’ climbing frame. Take a look around...