Construction of new affordable homes in New Hartley, near Seaton Delaval, is set to start this month and due to be completed within a year.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by Ascent Homes in collaboration with Advance Northumberland, the development will transform a former garage site into nine modern, accessible homes designed for long-term independent living.

Each two-bedroom bungalow has been designed to support residents in staying in their homes for as long as possible. Features include level access, and open-plan layouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Built using insulated concrete formwork, the properties will also offer thermal efficiency and feature air source heat pumps for environmentally friendly heating.

Nine affordable bungalows with eco-friendly features will be built in New Hartley.

Paul Errington, director at Ascent Homes said: “We are committed to delivering high-quality, affordable homes that make a real difference to communities. This development is a fantastic example of what can be achieved through strategic partnerships and sustainable building methods.

“With successful affordable housing projects already completed in Ellington, Choppington, and ongoing at Blyth and Berwick, we continue to demonstrate that we can meet housing demand efficiently and effectively.”

Construction is scheduled to commence on March 17 and the project is expected to be completed within 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development will provide much-needed housing for the area, benefitting from strong transport links, local amenities, and access to green spaces. The scheme has been designed to fit in with the character of the village while also improving local infrastructure.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for Improving our Environment at Northumberland County Council, said: “This development is a great example of how we are working in partnership to provide high-quality, affordable homes that meet the needs of our residents.

“The bungalows have been thoughtfully designed with accessibility and sustainability in mind, ensuring they remain suitable as residents’ needs change over time.

“It’s fantastic to see this project move forward, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This project is one of several affordable homes schemes currently being delivered by Advance Northumberland. So far this year, keys have been handed over for 37 affordable homes, including shared ownership and affordable rent properties.

These include 13 dementia-ready bungalows in Blyth that are nearing completion, while work continues on 56 affordable bungalows and houses in Berwick in partnership with Bernicia Homes.