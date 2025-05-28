A Northumberland seaside village has been named the most affordable place to buy a coastal home in the country.

Lloyds Bank have released their annual Coastal Homes Review, highlighting the most and least expensive locations to buy a house by the coast in each region.

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea had an average house price of £132,863 in 2024, making it the most affordable coastal town not just in the North East, but across England and Wales.

Newbiggin boasts golden sandy beaches, water activities, local wildlife and a maritime centre celebrating the villages fishing history.

But, Newbiggin wasn’t the only Northumberland coastal town to make the top ten least expensive list, with houses in Blyth averaging at £158,265 – making it the seventh most affordable location.

In the North East, Seaham and Hartlepool also made the least expensive list in sixth and eighth place.

At the other end of the scale, Sandbanks was Britain’s most expensive coastal location overall, with an average property price of £965,708.

Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Lloyds said: “Coastal living continues to hold a special appeal – whether it’s the lure of sea views, sandy beaches, or a slower pace of life.

“The most exclusive seaside spots - like Sandbanks – still command premium prices. In some of the UK’s most desirable coastal towns, average prices have dipped slightly over the past year.

“But, over the longer term, values remain significantly higher – especially in the South West, where demand from lifestyle movers continues to shape the market.

"For those willing to look beyond the traditional hotspots, there are some hidden gems offering great value and a strong sense of community.”