New sustainable homes coming to South Broomhill

A new zero-carbon-ready housing development is taking shape in South Broomhill, only two miles from Druridge Bay and close to Amble and Warkworth. Locals can get their first look inside with the launch of the sales office, now open in the heart of Hadston.

Based in Hadston House community centre, the sales office will give people the chance to explore the design and finish of the new homes being built down the road at Woodside Gardens.

Delivered by Ascent Homes, the development will bring 65 two-and three-bedroom houses and seven two-bedroom bungalows to the area, all designed to reduce running costs and support a more sustainable future. Each home will feature air source heat pumps and EV charging points as standard, part of a wider drive to help homeowners cut carbon emissions.

The site had stood vacant for several years, but with support from the Brownfield Housing Fund and North East Combined Authority, Ascent Homes has taken on the land and brought fresh momentum to the project.

Woodside Gardens will also offer affordable housing, helping to meet local demand and provide homes that suit people at all stages of life.

Paul Errington, Director at Ascent Homes, said: “Ascent Homes has already built over 675 properties in Northumberland, including over 130 affordable homes, so we’re very excited to share this latest development with the community.”

“Woodside Gardens is expected to be complete by Summer 2027, with plots available to reserve immediately. The new sales office will be a chance for potential buyers to get a feel of what their dream home could look like, and we welcome everyone to pop along.

Siobhan Hope, Head of Sales & Customer Engagement at Ascent Homes, said: “We’re so excited to have opened our sales office right here in the community at Hadston House - it’s a brilliant way to connect with local people and share what’s coming.

“We can’t wait to celebrate this new development with the Hadston community.”

The sales office is open every Monday from 12.30 pm to 5 pm, and every Thursday to Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm at Hadston House Youth and Community Projects, Bondicar Road, Hadston, NE65 9SR. Everyone is welcome to come along, meet the team, and find out more.

To find out more about the development, call Louise on 07889 100996 or visit the website.