New subscription free Ring video doorbell alternative from Imou.

With a simple wire-free installation and packed full of features including an impressive 5MP live monitoring, a large battery, built-in spotlight and siren, two-way talk, night vision and AI human detection, it is an ideal gadget for the modern home. The IMOU DB60 is available from Currys and Safe for just £139 and includes the DS21 chime.

The Wi-Fi connected DB60 delivers a 5MP live monitoring experience with a 5M sensor and is able to capture all details thanks to its 164° fish eye lens and 4:3 aspect ratio, allowing users to spot everything from head-to-toe, including packages on the ground. It also includes powerful image processing technology which quickly finds human targets in images and immediately sends a notification to a smartphone, allowing app users to monitor important movement or activity whilst reducing false alerts.

Night vision and waterproof

The doorbell supports night vision mode for clear-as-day clarity even when it is pitch dark and, thanks to its IP65 waterproof certification, can be used outdoors under different weather conditions. Furthermore, it is equipped with a smart night light, which can be used to notify users of any motion that is detected and scare away unwelcome visitors.

Two-way talk and quick response feature

Additionally, the DB60 features a built-in speaker and microphone for two-way talk and quick response, ensuring users can see and answer to visitors from anywhere at any time in a practical way. This can be particularly useful for those who may be out when a delivery arrives, for example, to enable them to use their phone to ask for parcels to be left in a specific safe place. The quick response feature also makes it possible to reply to visitors with pre-recorded messages when they are busy. Thanks to the high-end motion sensor and smart AI algorithm, the DB60 sends out real-time notifications when someone is detected and, via the settings, it is possible to set the detection region to only focus on specific areas.

Battery and storage

With a large 6200mAh rechargeable battery, the easy to install DB60 doorbell can last up to six months under normal conditions, based on five minutes of recording per day. The recordings can be saved locally via an SD card, NVR or safe in the cloud so they cannot be stolen or lost. It is also possible to save to all three locations at the same time for added backup in case the camera is damaged, or the network crashes. Boasting H.265 image compression, high-quality recordings and streams take up relatively little space, requiring less bandwidth making it possible to store more content with less memory.

Cloud storage

By subscribing to Imou Protect, all event recordings are saved in the cloud for up to 30 days to be reviewed at any time. Other benefits include Cloud Video History, AI Detection, the ability to download SD card recordings and also to share the device to more users. Basic and Plus plans are available as well as being able to buy an annual 30 days of cloud storage from Very for £69.99. IMOU is making users’ data privacy its top priority and strictly follows the industry’s security standards to make sure that data transmissions between devices and the IMOU Cloud is double-encrypted from end to end.

Chime and connectivity

Also included in the DB60 kit is the IMOU DS21 chime to ensure users will always hear the ring of the bell, even if they do not have their smart device at hand. Three different chime tones can be chosen according to personal preferences, the volume adjusted or a non-disturbance mode set, all from the IMOU app. The video doorbell uses 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi for a great stable connection in combination with the Chime which is also a Wi-Fi extender to optimize the connectivity.

Setup

Installation of the DB60 is simple. Users can download the IMOU Life app (iOS, Android or Windows) and create an IMOU account in minutes. After logging in, users select the "+" sign at the top right of the IMOU app to add a device then scan the QR code on the doorbell and follow the steps in the app. As well as being able to view the doorbell via the app, the DB60 can also be remotely operated via Amazon Echo Show or Google Home to control IMOU cameras where users simply ask to bring up the front door camera or any other IMOU cameras in the house or garden.

*Following the recent news in March about Ring doorbell subscribers seeing their fees now increase by 42%, where those previously paying £34.99 per year, or £3.49 a month, will now be charged around £15 more if they're an annual subscriber, or £18 if you pay monthly, this great alternative video doorbell option that is also available with all the same features and zero fees.

A pocket-friendly and subscription-free option, the IMOU DB60 outdoor battery doorbell doesn’t skimp on features. With 5MP live monitoring, a large battery that can last up to six-months, a built-in spotlight and siren, two-way talk, night vision, AI human detection and easy wire-free installation, it is a great way to look after the home without breaking the bank. For those who want optional extra storage, there is a cloud storage option, but this is just £2.59 per month, the cheapest on the market!

James Stanley, Country Manager (UK&I) said: “With the increase in subscription fees from other brands, IMOU stands out as a cost-effective and practical choice. The option to use local storage is featured across all of our doorbells and cameras, and no subscription is required to watch, save, and share recordings.