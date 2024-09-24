These grand estates, with their picturesque gardens and rich interiors, offer a glimpse into Britain’s aristocratic past and whether your exploring the countryside or in a bustling city, stately homes are never far away.
With so many to choose from, South Western Railway uncovered the grandest stately homes in the UK by analysing factors such as Google reviews, monthly search volumes, television appearances and pricing to award each home a score out of 100.
Read on to view the top 10...
1. Top 10 grandest stately homes
2. Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire
In first place is Blenheim Palace with an overall score of 95 out of 100. With 9,362 five-star reviews, 60,500 average monthly searches and 71 television appearances, it's clear why it has taken the top spot. Photo by Anthony Masi via Wikimedia Commons. Photo: Anthony Masi - Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license
3. Hampton Court Palace, Greater London
Hampton Court Palace takes second with an overall score of 91.1 out of 100. This stately home received the highest amount of five-star reviews at 16,800, along with 74,000 average monthly searches and 19 television appearances. Photo by Kristian Thomas via Pexels. Photo: Kristian Thomas - Pexels
4. Chatsworth House, Derbyshire
Chatsworth House is in third with an overall score of 88.2 out of 100. Chatsworth has 14,700 five-star reviews, 74,000 average monthly searches and 20 television appearances. Photo by David Reed via Pixabay. Photo: David Reed
