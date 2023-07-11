The new development offers a collection of two, three and four-bedroom primary residence homes.

The show home is a double fronted four-bedroom detached executive home which combines open plan kitchen, dining and family living space with a generous garden.

Lynn Grant, sales executive at Bondgate Homes, said: “The opening of the show home at The Kilns marks a milestone in what will be an exceptional development in Beadnell.

The show home at The Kilns, Beadnell.

"From the carefully selected materials sourced from Hexham's Darney Quarry to the energy-efficient technologies incorporated into each home, immense effort has gone into ensuring that these homes will exceed expectations.

“We are looking forward to showcasing these homes to viewers and we believe the open-plan layouts, luxurious finishes and contemporary amenities will appeal to a wide-range of prospective homeowners.”

Several affordable homes on the development have already been handed over.

A short walk from The Kilns is a glorious two-mile beach stretch known as Beadnell Bay, within the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The Kilns, Beadnell.

This is an ideal spot for walking, water sports and relaxing.

The village also has several amenities, including a café and shop as well as charming local pubs and restaurants.

Several local heritage assets including an old lime kiln and a First World War pillbox have been preserved for historical interest.

The show home is open Thursday to Monday. To make an appointment or for further information please call 07745 739 818.

The kitchen.

The lounge.