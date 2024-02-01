New show home opens at Bedlington housing development's second phase
A four-bedroom home at the Longridge Farm estate, on Choppington Road, is now available to look round between 10.30am and 5.30pm, Thursday to Monday.
The ‘Skywood’ home is on the second phase of the Miller Homes development, which consists of 165 homes with between two and five bedrooms.
Lauren Angus, sales director at Miller Homes, said: “You really have all the benefits of semi-rural living. The development is surrounded by open countryside, and close to the coast while being only a very short distance from Newcastle.
“Buyers are increasingly keen to be closer to nature and these new houses have been created to the highest standard with some really fantastic features.
“They are also energy efficient and that matters more than ever.”
Environmentally friendly features of the house include solar panels and a modern ventilation system.