Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A four-bedroom home at the Longridge Farm estate, on Choppington Road, is now available to look round between 10.30am and 5.30pm, Thursday to Monday.

The ‘Skywood’ home is on the second phase of the Miller Homes development, which consists of 165 homes with between two and five bedrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren Angus, sales director at Miller Homes, said: “You really have all the benefits of semi-rural living. The development is surrounded by open countryside, and close to the coast while being only a very short distance from Newcastle.

One of the bedrooms at the new show home in Bedlington. (Photo by Miller Homes0

“Buyers are increasingly keen to be closer to nature and these new houses have been created to the highest standard with some really fantastic features.

“They are also energy efficient and that matters more than ever.”