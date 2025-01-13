New shared ownership homes now available at Burgham Park development
Persona Homes, the sales arm of Home Group housing association, are delivering a number of three-bedroom homes at the Burgham Park Gardens development, near Felton.
The new homes are being marketed as an affordable route to get on the property ladder in a highly sought-after area with countryside views and close to the A1.
Chris Bond, head of sales and marketing at Persona Homes said: “We are very excited to be bringing these homes at Burgham Park Gardens to our customers, particularly as an affordable shared ownership option.
“This part of Northumberland is an incredible place to live and well sought-after, and it is so important that we can make sure the housing market is accessible to more people.”
