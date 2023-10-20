Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Five three-bedroom houses and four two-bed apartments built by Tantallon Homes are to be offered for sale through the affordable rent to buy scheme in Longframlington.

Rentplus removes the need for an upfront deposit for aspirant homeowners. Tenants move into the house they will buy. They pay no initial deposit and pay an affordable rent (which includes all repairs and service charges) for between five and 20 years whilst they save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When they are ready to buy, they receive a gifted sum of 10% from Rentplus towards their savings, and unlike Shared Ownership and other schemes such as First Homes, tenants will be buying 100% of their home.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rentplus is offering affordable rent to buy homes in Longframlington.

Steve Collins, chief executive of Rentplus, said: “With the average semi-detached and terraced house price for buyers in Longframlington between £181,000 and £389,000, key and essential workers and other first time buyers on lower or middle incomes are locked out of home ownership as they are unable to save enough for a deposit, even though they could afford mortgage repayments.

“Our affordable rent to buy homes provide a much more accessible route onto the housing ladder for those on lower and middle incomes than Shared Ownership as it doesn’t require any upfront deposit. Our scheme completely removes the deposit barrier, opening up home ownership to renters living or working in the area."

Developer Craig McClenn added: "Tantallon Homes are proud to work in partnership with Rentplus to provide high quality affordable housing in the stunning village of Longframlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is very important to Tantallon Homes that local people have access to a mixture of tenure properties that are within budget not only in the initial rental or mortgage costs but also going forward with monthly utility and maintenance expenses. All our properties are built to a high standard and incorporate and comply with the latest energy efficiency products and regulations."

The scheme is being delivered in partnership with Northumberland County Council.

Funded by institutional investment, new homes are bought from developers either as part of their affordable housing agreement or outside of it. By injecting additional private funding into the affordable housing sector, councils can focus existing grant funding on delivering more homes for social rent.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for Looking after the Environment, said: “It is wonderful to see these quality new homes being provided to help local people move towards home ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know many people aspire to buy their own home but are unable to save up enough for a deposit as their wages are absorbed with rent and bills.

"It’s a vicious cycle.

“The Rentplus model is unique, and forward thinking and is another boost for affordable housing in Northumberland which will be life changing for those tenants who move into these properties.”

Rentplus is currently working to identify more new developments in Northumberland to offer more affordable rent to buy homes.