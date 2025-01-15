Northumberland neighbourhoods with the cheapest average house price.Northumberland neighbourhoods with the cheapest average house price.
New report reveals the 10 cheapest areas to buy property in Northumberland

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 14:38 BST
A new report ranks all neighbourhoods in Northumberland based on their average house prices as well as their total house sales.

Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels have created their Property Report, which helped rank neighbourhoods in Northumberland based on their average house prices, year ending March 2024.

The top 10 neighbourhoods in Northumberland with the lowest property prices are:

The Median House Price (year ending March 2024) in Ashington Hirst was £64,250.

1. Ashington Hirst

The Median House Price (year ending March 2024) in Ashington Hirst was £64,250. Photo: Google

Blyth Cowpen - £95,500.

2. Blyth Cowpen

Blyth Cowpen - £95,500. Photo: Google

Bedlington Station & Sleekburn - £105,000.

3. Bedlington Station

Bedlington Station & Sleekburn - £105,000. Photo: Google

Blyth Town - £115,000.

4. Blyth Town

Blyth Town - £115,000. Photo: Peter McCartney

