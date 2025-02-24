The new owners of the Heighley Gate Garden Centre in Morpeth have revealed plans for the opening weekend.

Now owned by British Garden Centres, local gardeners and residents are invited to come and explore the new store from Saturday, March 8.

The family-run group acquired the former Dobbies site in Morpeth in January and in recent weeks has been working with members of the Heighley Gate team to restock the store and restaurant.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10am on Saturday, March 8 and the first 100 customers through the doors will receive goody bags filled with gardening treats. The following day, doors open again from 10am with another 100 goody bags up for grabs.

British Garden Centres owner, Charles Stubbs with his daughters, Libby and Amy.

Visitors to the new Heighley Gate Garden Centre will discover changes including an expanded selection of plants, sundries, and garden ware, including the Fern Living outdoor furniture range, exclusive to British Garden Centres.

Confirmed concessions include Pavers, Cotton Traders, Weird Fish, The Works, Solid Sheds, Golf, Regatta, Julian Charles, Menarys and TIGI with new ones to come in May. The restaurant has also been revitalised with a new menu and also a carvery on site.

Jordan Beck, Heighley Gate Garden Centre manager, said: “We're absolutely thrilled to be reopening our doors to the Morpeth residents and establishing ourselves as a garden and leisure destination for Northumberland again.

"The team has been working hard behind the scenes to make sure everything is perfect for our customers. We can't wait to welcome everyone back and share our passion for gardening.”

This comes after the recent opening of a Gosforth site by British Garden Centres, which was also previously Dobbies.