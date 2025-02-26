New operator wanted for The Boe Rigg pub, restaurant and campsite in Northumberland
The Boe Rigg, near Bellingham, comprises a cosy pub, a 60-cover restaurant, and a campsite with 30 licensed camping pitches which can accommodate tents, campervans, motorhomes, trailer tents and caravans.
The 10-acre site also offers two ensuite letting bedrooms and an owners’/managers’ studio apartment.
Located in the village of Charlton, the business is popular with both tourists and the local community and offers seasonal country pursuits.
Marslie McGregor, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “The Boe Rigg presents an excellent opportunity to operate an extremely well-known pub, restaurant and campsite.
"Well-supported by both tourists and locals to the area, The Boe Rigg has tremendous growth potential due to not only its offering but the area itself becoming a more popular destination to visit.”
The leasehold is available for £15,000 with an annual rent of £20,000.
