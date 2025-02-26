New operator wanted for The Boe Rigg pub, restaurant and campsite in Northumberland

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 15:47 BST

A new operator is wanted for a hospitality and leisure business in Northumberland.

The Boe Rigg, near Bellingham, comprises a cosy pub, a 60-cover restaurant, and a campsite with 30 licensed camping pitches which can accommodate tents, campervans, motorhomes, trailer tents and caravans.

The 10-acre site also offers two ensuite letting bedrooms and an owners’/managers’ studio apartment.

Located in the village of Charlton, the business is popular with both tourists and the local community and offers seasonal country pursuits.

The restaurant at The Boe Rigg.

Marslie McGregor, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “The Boe Rigg presents an excellent opportunity to operate an extremely well-known pub, restaurant and campsite.

"Well-supported by both tourists and locals to the area, The Boe Rigg has tremendous growth potential due to not only its offering but the area itself becoming a more popular destination to visit.”

The leasehold is available for £15,000 with an annual rent of £20,000.

For more information, visit: https://www.christie.com/6450546/

