A new operator is wanted for a hospitality and leisure business in Northumberland.

The Boe Rigg, near Bellingham, comprises a cosy pub, a 60-cover restaurant, and a campsite with 30 licensed camping pitches which can accommodate tents, campervans, motorhomes, trailer tents and caravans.

The 10-acre site also offers two ensuite letting bedrooms and an owners’/managers’ studio apartment.

Located in the village of Charlton, the business is popular with both tourists and the local community and offers seasonal country pursuits.

Marslie McGregor, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “The Boe Rigg presents an excellent opportunity to operate an extremely well-known pub, restaurant and campsite.

"Well-supported by both tourists and locals to the area, The Boe Rigg has tremendous growth potential due to not only its offering but the area itself becoming a more popular destination to visit.”

The leasehold is available for £15,000 with an annual rent of £20,000.

For more information, visit: https://www.christie.com/6450546/