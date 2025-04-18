Towerburn View and The Steadings by Wynyard Homes feature a selection of two, three, and four-bedroom homes that combine modern features with Northumberland market town settings. All properties come with solar panels and include electric vehicle charging points.

Nestled in the village of Shilbottle, just four miles from Alnmouth Beach, Towerburn View includes a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes which are designed to blend with the natural countryside surroundings.

Located on the southern outskirts of Alnwick, The Steadings is a collection of two to four-bedroom homes featuring open-plan living areas, contemporary kitchens, and generous outdoor spaces.

The homes are now available to view, and opening hours for both show homes are Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10:30am - 5pm, and Saturday to Sunday 10am - 5pm.

Those interested in Towerburn View, Shilbottle should contact: 07752 446 479, and those interested in The Steadings, Alnwick should call 07745 739 819.