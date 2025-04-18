New Northumberland show homes now open at Towerburn View in Shilbottle and The Steadings in Alnwick

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 18th Apr 2025, 12:27 BST
Prospective homeowners are invited to explore a newly completed show home Towerburn View in Shilbottle and a view home The Steadings in Alnwick.

Towerburn View and The Steadings by Wynyard Homes feature a selection of two, three, and four-bedroom homes that combine modern features with Northumberland market town settings. All properties come with solar panels and include electric vehicle charging points.

Nestled in the village of Shilbottle, just four miles from Alnmouth Beach, Towerburn View includes a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes which are designed to blend with the natural countryside surroundings.

Located on the southern outskirts of Alnwick, The Steadings is a collection of two to four-bedroom homes featuring open-plan living areas, contemporary kitchens, and generous outdoor spaces.

The homes are now available to view, and opening hours for both show homes are Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10:30am - 5pm, and Saturday to Sunday 10am - 5pm.

Those interested in Towerburn View, Shilbottle should contact: 07752 446 479, and those interested in The Steadings, Alnwick should call 07745 739 819.

