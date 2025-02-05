New homes proving popular in North Shields with just a handful still for sale

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 5th Feb 2025, 10:53 BST
The success of a new North Tyneside housing development shows the popularity of seaside homes amongst buyers.

Out of the 399 houses built by Miller Homes North East at Collingwood Grange, Norham Road, North Shields, just 11 are still awaiting buyers.

The development is one of the most fast moving in the Miller portfolio, and housebuilding bosses say it proves the point that ‘location is everything’.

Collingwood Grange lies just off the Coast Road - giving it direct access to Newcastle – and within easy distance of the beaches at Tynemouth and Cullercoats.

Collingwood Grange housing development, North Shields.placeholder image
Collingwood Grange housing development, North Shields.

Lauren Angus, sales director at Miller Homes North East said: “Anyone who has ever bought a house knows, it’s about more than bricks and mortar, it’s about the lifestyle it offers and that is greatly influenced by location.”

There are 10 four-bedroom houses and one three-bedroom property remaining on the development, which is named in honour of Admiral Lord Collingwood, whose statue overlooks the mouth of the Tyne.

