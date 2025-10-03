New homes in Cramlington: Last phase released at David Wilson Homes’ West Meadows

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 10:10 BST
The final phase of homes are now ready for purchase at David Wilson Homes’ popular West Meadows development in Cramlington.

Recently releasing a selection of homes to the market, West Meadows offers a variety of homes, including three-storey and accessible properties.

This is the last opportunity to purchase a property at this development and they are expected to sell quickly.

Steven Ball, sales director at David Wilson Homes North East, said: “We’re thrilled to release the final 28 homes at West Meadows. We’re delighted with the popularity of the development and to see many families and individuals making this area their home.

West Meadows development in Cramlington.

“We are excited to see the completion of this flourishing community with this new and final phase of homes.”

David Wilson Homes offers a range of schemes to help homebuyers, including the Key Worker Deposit Contribution and Part Exchange schemes, seeking to make the buying process as simple as possible for its customers.

