The final phase of homes are now ready for purchase at David Wilson Homes’ popular West Meadows development in Cramlington.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recently releasing a selection of homes to the market, West Meadows offers a variety of homes, including three-storey and accessible properties.

This is the last opportunity to purchase a property at this development and they are expected to sell quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Ball, sales director at David Wilson Homes North East, said: “We’re thrilled to release the final 28 homes at West Meadows. We’re delighted with the popularity of the development and to see many families and individuals making this area their home.

West Meadows development in Cramlington.

“We are excited to see the completion of this flourishing community with this new and final phase of homes.”

David Wilson Homes offers a range of schemes to help homebuyers, including the Key Worker Deposit Contribution and Part Exchange schemes, seeking to make the buying process as simple as possible for its customers.