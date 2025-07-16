Morpeth's most expensive streets over the last five years revealed by sales company

By Andrew Coulson
Published 16th Jul 2025, 15:39 BST
The most expensive streets in Morpeth over the last five years have been revealed.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest priced homes are located across the Morpeth postcodes.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Bullers Green (NE61) sold for £1,100,000.”

The following list is the top 10 most expensive streets.

1. Kings Avenue

2. Fulbeck NE61 3JU

3. Southgate Wood

4. Fulbeck NE61 3JT

