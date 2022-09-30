Number 7 De Merley Road offers a real sense of grandeur within easy walking distance of the town centre.
The four bedroom detached property is packed with character, space and light.
It is on the market with Strutt and Parker, Morpeth.
Take a closer look with these 11 pictures.
1. Frontage
With red-brick elevations and appealing symmetry to its frontage, Number 7 De Merley Road showcases bay windows with stone castellated tops and an impressive entrance portal.
Photo: RightMove
2. Entrance hall
On entering, the light-filled reception hall affords the first glimpses of the elegant accommodation to be found within the home.
Photo: RightMove
3. Sitting room
A sitting room with character features and plenty of natural light courtesy of the lofty bay windows and the south-easterly outlook.
Photo: RightMove
4. Kitchen
To the rear of the home, an impressive kitchen/breakfast room with stone flag flooring.
Photo: RightMove