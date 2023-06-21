News you can trust since 1854
Abbey Mill, Morpeth.

Morpeth property with the wow factor goes on sale for £2 million

If you’ve ever wondered what it looks like behind the private gates, here’s your chance.
By Ian Smith
Published 21st Jun 2023, 17:03 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 17:03 BST

Abbey Mill in Morpeth has been put on the market with a guide price of £2 million.

With its striking architecture and vast glazed apertures, Abbey Mill offers over 4,800 sq. ft of light-filled rooms, with an airy, open ambience, providing the perfect environment for both modern family lifestyles and entertaining guests.

Close to the banks of the River Wansbeck and with an outlook over open countryside, the seven bedroom property is on the western fringes of the town.

It is being marketed by Strutt and Parker.

Take a closer look with these 15 pictures.

Abbey Mill offers over 4,800 sq. ft of light-filled rooms on the edge of Morpeth.

Abbey Mill offers over 4,800 sq. ft of light-filled rooms on the edge of Morpeth. Photo: RightMove

There is an open-plan layout.

There is an open-plan layout. Photo: RightMove

The kitchen is fitted with contemporary cabinetry, topped with stone work surfaces.

The kitchen is fitted with contemporary cabinetry, topped with stone work surfaces. Photo: RightMove

The kitchen offers an island unit which forms a subtle divide to the living space.

The kitchen offers an island unit which forms a subtle divide to the living space. Photo: RightMove

