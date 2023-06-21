Morpeth property with the wow factor goes on sale for £2 million
If you’ve ever wondered what it looks like behind the private gates, here’s your chance.
Abbey Mill in Morpeth has been put on the market with a guide price of £2 million.
With its striking architecture and vast glazed apertures, Abbey Mill offers over 4,800 sq. ft of light-filled rooms, with an airy, open ambience, providing the perfect environment for both modern family lifestyles and entertaining guests.
Close to the banks of the River Wansbeck and with an outlook over open countryside, the seven bedroom property is on the western fringes of the town.
It is being marketed by Strutt and Parker.
Take a closer look with these 15 pictures.
