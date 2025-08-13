Morpeth property: Grade II-listed home with annexe, outbuildings, and scenic grounds for sale

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 13th Aug 2025, 14:30 BST
A Grade II-listed stone-built residence west of Morpeth with five acres of land and stunning views is for sale for £995k.

Set in five acres of land, The Kennelman’s House has four double bedrooms, two reception rooms, a high-spec kitchen dining space as well as a separate annexe, garage and outbuildings.

It sits in peaceful countryside with stunning views of the Wansbeck Valley and has its own extensive and private grounds. These include a courtyard garden, landscaped areas, and a wildlife corridor with the potential to generate income from its biodiversity.

Charlie Maling-Dunn, director of Northumberland Properties in charge of the sale, said: “The house is an incredibly rare find. The home itself is spacious and characterful and the outbuildings provide a whole range of possibilities.

“The wildlife area truly embeds this home in its countryside surroundings while creating opportunities to generate income. The current owners have made a commitment to enhancing natural habitats, with a beautiful wildflower meadow leading down to a river and pond.”

The Kennelman’s House to the west of Morpeth is for sale with Northumberland Properties for £995k.

1. The Kennelman's House

The Kennelman’s House to the west of Morpeth is for sale with Northumberland Properties for £995k. Photo: Northumberland Properties

Photo Sales
The vaulted ceiling and exposed beams of one of the two reception rooms at The Kennelman’s House.

2. Reception room

The vaulted ceiling and exposed beams of one of the two reception rooms at The Kennelman’s House. Photo: Northumberland Properties

Photo Sales
The light and airy kitchen at The Kennelman’s House has been extended with additional dining space.

3. Kitchen and dining

The light and airy kitchen at The Kennelman’s House has been extended with additional dining space. Photo: Northumberland Properties

Photo Sales
The kitchen also overlooks a private courtyard and landscaped gardens.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen also overlooks a private courtyard and landscaped gardens. Photo: Northumberland Properties

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MorpethGrade II
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice