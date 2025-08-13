Set in five acres of land, The Kennelman’s House has four double bedrooms, two reception rooms, a high-spec kitchen dining space as well as a separate annexe, garage and outbuildings.

It sits in peaceful countryside with stunning views of the Wansbeck Valley and has its own extensive and private grounds. These include a courtyard garden, landscaped areas, and a wildlife corridor with the potential to generate income from its biodiversity.

Charlie Maling-Dunn, director of Northumberland Properties in charge of the sale, said: “The house is an incredibly rare find. The home itself is spacious and characterful and the outbuildings provide a whole range of possibilities.

“The wildlife area truly embeds this home in its countryside surroundings while creating opportunities to generate income. The current owners have made a commitment to enhancing natural habitats, with a beautiful wildflower meadow leading down to a river and pond.”

The Kennelman's House to the west of Morpeth is for sale with Northumberland Properties for £995k.

The vaulted ceiling and exposed beams of one of the two reception rooms at The Kennelman's House.

The light and airy kitchen at The Kennelman's House has been extended with additional dining space.