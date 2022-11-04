News you can trust since 1854
The ruins of Newminster Abbey are in the grounds of Abbey House.

Morpeth home with ruins of 12th century abbey in its garden put up for sale

A £1 million home has gone on the market in Morpeth – with the ruins of 12th century Newminster Abbey in its garden!

By Ian Smith
2 hours ago
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 1:24pm

The aptly named Abbey House is for sale with youngsRPS with offers over £995,000 wanted.

The house, which is in need of modernisation, is a large detached five bedroom property set within around 22 acres.

The Newminster Abbey ruins are situated within woodland. The Grade II listed abbey was founded 1137 but the most visible remains date back to around 1180.

Take a closer look with these 10 pictures

1. Newminster

An aerial view of the property.

Photo: youngsRPS

2. Gardens

The property is situated in 22 acres, including the abbey ruins in an area of woodland.

Photo: youngsRPS

3. Abbey House

The approach to Abbey House.

Photo: youngsRPS

4. Stables

An outbuilding has been converted into two stables.

Photo: youngsRPS

