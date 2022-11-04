Morpeth home with ruins of 12th century abbey in its garden put up for sale
A £1 million home has gone on the market in Morpeth – with the ruins of 12th century Newminster Abbey in its garden!
The aptly named Abbey House is for sale with youngsRPS with offers over £995,000 wanted.
The house, which is in need of modernisation, is a large detached five bedroom property set within around 22 acres.
The Newminster Abbey ruins are situated within woodland. The Grade II listed abbey was founded 1137 but the most visible remains date back to around 1180.
