The aptly named Abbey House is for sale with youngsRPS with offers over £995,000 wanted.

The house, which is in need of modernisation, is a large detached five bedroom property set within around 22 acres.

The Newminster Abbey ruins are situated within woodland. The Grade II listed abbey was founded 1137 but the most visible remains date back to around 1180.

Take a closer look with these 10 pictures

1. Newminster An aerial view of the property. Photo: youngsRPS Photo Sales

2. Gardens The property is situated in 22 acres, including the abbey ruins in an area of woodland. Photo: youngsRPS Photo Sales

3. Abbey House The approach to Abbey House. Photo: youngsRPS Photo Sales

4. Stables An outbuilding has been converted into two stables. Photo: youngsRPS Photo Sales