News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
A modern townhouse is on the market in Berwick.A modern townhouse is on the market in Berwick.
A modern townhouse is on the market in Berwick.

Modern townhouse in Berwick-upon-Tweed is on the market

This rare opportunity combines 17th-century character with modern comforts close to Berwick town centre.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 16th Feb 2024, 18:52 GMT

12 Palace Street is conveniently located along the historic town walls. The property consists of three bedrooms, with opportunity for a fourth, and two bathrooms as well as a downstairs toilet. It underwent a full rebuild in 2012, but retained many of its original features.

The thoughtful layout makes the homes ideal for both family convenience and a holiday let, with off-road parking and outdoor seating that is perfect for entertaining guests.

This property is on the market with Aitchisons Property Centre, Berwick-upon-Tweed, for offers over £365,000.

Front exterior.

1. Palace Street

Front exterior. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Living room.

2. Palace Street

Living room. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Kitchen.

3. Palace Street

Kitchen. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Dining room.

4. Palace Street

Dining room. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Berwick-upon-Tweed