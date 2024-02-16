12 Palace Street is conveniently located along the historic town walls. The property consists of three bedrooms, with opportunity for a fourth, and two bathrooms as well as a downstairs toilet. It underwent a full rebuild in 2012, but retained many of its original features.
The thoughtful layout makes the homes ideal for both family convenience and a holiday let, with off-road parking and outdoor seating that is perfect for entertaining guests.
This property is on the market with Aitchisons Property Centre, Berwick-upon-Tweed, for offers over £365,000.
