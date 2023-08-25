The structure was built by 79-year-old Norman Yates, from Blyth, and sits by his caravan at Coquetdale Holiday Park in Rothbury.

He said the inspiration to build it came from a memory he had as an eight-year-old boy when he would spend his summer holidays in Haltwhistle with his aunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norman recalled: "I remember it was a hot summer’s day and I decided to take a walk up the burn at Haltwhistle.

The hugely detailed mini-castle at Coquetdale Holiday Park in Rothbury.

"I followed the river along and I came to a clearing, there were three beautiful bungalows there.

"In the garden of one, there was this mound with a little castle built on the top of it with flowers going around, and I never ever forgot it, I was just intrigued with it.

"It stayed with me all my life really and I thought one day if I had the opportunity to be able to do that I think I would like to try it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norman explained his process was a case of starting one brick at a time here and there – and it grew over time.

"You just start and the imagination takes over. It just grew out of my mind,” he added.