News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Miniature castle at Rothbury caravan park still bringing smiles to faces

A mini-castle in still receiving admiring glances four years after being built.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read

The structure was built by 79-year-old Norman Yates, from Blyth, and sits by his caravan at Coquetdale Holiday Park in Rothbury.

He said the inspiration to build it came from a memory he had as an eight-year-old boy when he would spend his summer holidays in Haltwhistle with his aunt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Norman recalled: "I remember it was a hot summer’s day and I decided to take a walk up the burn at Haltwhistle.

The hugely detailed mini-castle at Coquetdale Holiday Park in Rothbury.The hugely detailed mini-castle at Coquetdale Holiday Park in Rothbury.
The hugely detailed mini-castle at Coquetdale Holiday Park in Rothbury.
Most Popular

"I followed the river along and I came to a clearing, there were three beautiful bungalows there.

"In the garden of one, there was this mound with a little castle built on the top of it with flowers going around, and I never ever forgot it, I was just intrigued with it.

"It stayed with me all my life really and I thought one day if I had the opportunity to be able to do that I think I would like to try it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Norman explained his process was a case of starting one brick at a time here and there – and it grew over time.

"You just start and the imagination takes over. It just grew out of my mind,” he added.

"I see it in a lot of the little children now, they have the same reaction that I had when I first saw that castle so many years ago. I love for them to have a look and open the doors, they just love it.”

Related topics:Blyth