A couple’s move to a new home in Wooler was a special milestone for the housebuilder too.

Mr and Mrs Ahmed recently took the keys to a three-bedroom bungalow on the Kingsmead estate – the 600th new home sold by Ascent Homes.

The couple have relocated from Farnborough, Hampshire, to be closer to their daughter and son in law who had already secured and moved into a three bedroom semi-detached property on Kingsmead in October 2023.

They discovered the Ascent Homes development on a holiday to Northumberland back in 2022.

Proud owners Mr and Mrs Ahmed at their Ascent home in Wooler.

Unfortunately, their house buying journey did not run smoothly and fell through a number of times, but the couple were determined to relocate to Northumberland, having fallen in love with a property with several upgrades including a platinum kitchen, flooring package and extended paving to create a sunny rear terrace.

Mrs Ahmed said: “Ascent Homes have been so supportive throughout our time buying our home and have gone the extra mile to help us.

"Finally walking through the front door of the property was a dream come true after all the disappointments of selling our Farnborough home, we are looking forward to building our new life here, everyone has been so friendly, and we already feel part of the community.”

Peter Dawson, Ascent Homes sales manager added: “From the first time I met Mr and Mrs Ahmed and getting to know them over the time of them securing the property, it is a pleasure to finally welcome them Kingsmead in Wooler, to see them settled in their new home, and becoming part of the local community that they fell in love with on their holiday in 2022. I wish them well in their new home.”

Ascent Homes is the housebuilding arm of Advance Northumberland, an economic regeneration company established by Northumberland County Council.

The Kingsmead development comprises a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes on the eastern edge of the town.

Ascent has also now built more than 100 affordable homes across the North East.

Current housing developments are located in Alnwick, Choppington, Ellington and Wooler, with plans to develop more in Berwick and Hadston.