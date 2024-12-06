Milbourne Hall: The grade I listed Georgian mansion up-for-sale near Ponteland

Milbourne Hall, near Ponteland , was designed by the Scottish Architect John Paterson and is believed to date back to 1807.

The hall boasts eight bedrooms with impressive receptions rooms, there is a formal dining room, kitchen with island, bright drawing room, octagonal library, family room, bathrooms, washrooms and cellar. The main house provides access to the two storey, three bedroom guest apartment, and the three self-contained carriage houses in the north, south and west wings can be used for visiting guests or offer the option to generate a substantial income stream.