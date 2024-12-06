The property is approached via a long sweeping tree lined driveway with the courtyard leading to the carriage houses, outbuildings, six stables, garaging, mixed woodland, paddock, formal lawn, flight pond, walled garden and garden room.placeholder image
The property is approached via a long sweeping tree lined driveway with the courtyard leading to the carriage houses, outbuildings, six stables, garaging, mixed woodland, paddock, formal lawn, flight pond, walled garden and garden room.

Milbourne Hall: The grade I listed Georgian mansion up-for-sale near Ponteland

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 6th Dec 2024, 09:33 BST
The Georgian mansion house with a guest apartment, three carriage houses and a stable block set within 24 acres is being offered by GSC Grays with a guide price of £3,150,000.

Milbourne Hall, near Ponteland, was designed by the Scottish Architect John Paterson and is believed to date back to 1807.

The hall boasts eight bedrooms with impressive receptions rooms, there is a formal dining room, kitchen with island, bright drawing room, octagonal library, family room, bathrooms, washrooms and cellar. The main house provides access to the two storey, three bedroom guest apartment, and the three self-contained carriage houses in the north, south and west wings can be used for visiting guests or offer the option to generate a substantial income stream.

The gardens and grounds feature a formal lawn, mature trees, shrub borders, and a secluded walled garden with traditional planting and natural growth.

For further information please contact James Denne on 07494 240282 or visit: [email protected]

The property offers a generous 24 acres of land.

1. The Exterior

The property offers a generous 24 acres of land.

James Denne, Property Agent at GSC Grays said: "Set within beautifully landscaped gardens and grounds, Milbourne Hall is genuinely unparalleled in its grandeur and charm.”

2. The entrance

James Denne, Property Agent at GSC Grays said: "Set within beautifully landscaped gardens and grounds, Milbourne Hall is genuinely unparalleled in its grandeur and charm."

James Denne added: "Milbourne Hall is one of Northumberland's grandest family residences, uniquely arranged around an octagonal courtyard."

3. The courtyard

James Denne added: "Milbourne Hall is one of Northumberland's grandest family residences, uniquely arranged around an octagonal courtyard."

"The property has retained its grandeur, showcasing a wealth of character and architectural features, including a distinctive central rotunda crowned by a stunning dome."

4. The Rotunda

"The property has retained its grandeur, showcasing a wealth of character and architectural features, including a distinctive central rotunda crowned by a stunning dome."

