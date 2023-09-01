Historic Middleton Hall, near Belford, has been put on the market with a £6m price tag.

The hall itself has been considerably improved over recent years but retains a sense of grandeur with high ornate ceilings and a magnificent period staircase.

The estate also offers various unique properties; The Folly, The Boathouse, Lake Cottage, Otters Cove and The Coach House are all completely individual dwellings offering a variety of excellent accommodation

The 29-acre estate, which offers outstanding views towards Holy Island, includes mature woodland, a stream running through the site, two lakes and a Victorian walled garden.

The earliest recorded history regarding the estate can be traced back to approximately 1107, when it is believed that Roger De Muschamp received the land as a gift from Henry I.

It is on the market with Christie & Co.

The marketing brochure states: ‘The Middleton Hall Estate offers a purchaser the chance to buy a fabulous collection of properties nestled in the heart of the Northumberland countryside.

‘As well as the magnificent Middleton Hall, and its potential to be a market leading hospitality venue, there are already four unique self-catering properties which are very popular holiday lets, with a fifth property which will provide letting income to be available soon. The hall itself also has bedrooms that are currently being let.

‘Middleton Hall offers the opportunity of further developing this fantastic property, although a lot of this work has already been undertaken in a sympathetic manner to retain a lot of the charm of the original building. The space and grandeur of the property offer a new operator the chance to further create something very special.

‘There is a pre-application for a further nine holiday cottages/units which has been approved. In addition, there is scope for further development on the site potentially (subject to planning permission).

‘Rarely does the opportunity to purchase a large estate with such huge potential in such an impressive location become available.’

