A multi-million pound refurbishment has seen the Great Hall tastefully restored to its former glory, with stunning stained glass windows, a famous sweeping staircase and an array of luxury bedrooms featuring high ceilings, roll-top baths, walk-in showers and underfloor heating all accessorised with Carrara marble.

The rooms also include views of the 300-acre parkland and comfortable Hypnos Lansdowne Cashmere emperor beds.

The event will run between 1pm and 3pm on September 17. It will be an opportunity for couples to experience Matfen Hall’s character, charm and heritage, and its dedicated wedding facilities that includes a license to host wedding ceremonies.

The Hall has stood since the 13th century known as The manor of West Matfen, owned by Philip de Ulcote.

Nathan White, general manager of Matfen Hall, said: “The wedding showcase is the perfect opportunity for Matfen Hall to interact with wedding customers and help them bring their perfect wedding to life.

"You can expect an impressive afternoon where you will be able to tour our beautiful venue and speak to our experienced wedding team about planning your dream wedding.”

The wedding team will be present throughout the afternoon to help guide guests through the event, serve drinks and canapes and support couples with creating their bespoke wedding day.

There will also be a number of selected local wedding suppliers attending the event with booking incentives.

Matfen Hall offers 65 bedrooms, ranging from Luxury Suites to Classic and six spaces to dine and drink in.