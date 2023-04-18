News you can trust since 1854
Magnificent cherry blossom in full bloom at Alnwick Garden

Alnwick Garden is welcoming visitors to see its Tai Haku Cherry Orchard.

By Charlie Watson
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read

The famous cherry blossom orchard, the largest Tai Haku orchard in the world with 326 trees, is now in full bloom and you’ll need to catch it while you can.

The flowers came out in all their glory over the last few days and will be at their best for the next two weeks.

Ruth McGivern, digital marketing officer, said: “Cherry blossom season is by far the most highly anticipated time in the Garden.

The beautiful cherry orchard. Picture: Jane ColtmanThe beautiful cherry orchard. Picture: Jane Coltman
"We get regular enquiries from February onwards from people desperate to know when they should visit which why it is always a thrill to officially announce that all 326 trees have finally bloomed!

"The orchard regenerates the Garden each year and it is a welcome sight of spring after a long winter.

"We see people bringing picnics, relaxing on the swinging benches and of course find people trying to capture the blossom’s beauty before it falls. We usually only get around two weeks of full blossom after the initial announcement so although it is fleeting, it is absolutely worth a visit.”

Entry to the orchard is included with every Garden ticket.

The swings surrounded by cherry trees in full bloom. Picture: Jane ColtmanThe swings surrounded by cherry trees in full bloom. Picture: Jane Coltman
