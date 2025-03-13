Luxury £3.75m five-bed home with pool and cinema for sale in Tranwell Woods near Morpeth

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 13th Mar 2025, 10:28 BST
A luxurious property boasting a pool, sauna and cinema room is on the market in near Morpeth.

Five-bedroom detached house, Acorn Lodge is set back in Gubeon Wood which is part of the Tranwell Woods residential development. The property has a generous 3.37 acres of land and gardens, as well as a detached garage with a private apartment.

Acorn Lodge is being marketed by Sanderson Young, and listed on Rightmove for offers in the region of £3.75m.

The exterior of Acorn Lodge. Electronic gates give access into the grounds with its driveway.

The rear wing of the house provides an independent leisure suite with an own air-conditioned gymnasium, as well as a swimming pool and waterfall spa which overlooks the garden.

The leisure wing incorporates a fully functional sauna.

The garden room has been rebuilt with subtle low energy lighting.

