Five-bedroom detached house, Acorn Lodge is set back in Gubeon Wood which is part of the Tranwell Woods residential development. The property has a generous 3.37 acres of land and gardens, as well as a detached garage with a private apartment.
Acorn Lodge is being marketed by Sanderson Young, and listed on Rightmove for offers in the region of £3.75m.
1. Acorn Lodge exterior
The exterior of Acorn Lodge. Electronic gates give access into the grounds with its driveway. Photo: Rightmove
2. Pool
The rear wing of the house provides an independent leisure suite with an own air-conditioned gymnasium, as well as a swimming pool and waterfall spa which overlooks the garden. Photo: Rightmove
3. Sauna
The leisure wing incorporates a fully functional sauna. Photo: Rightmove
4. Garden room
The garden room has been rebuilt with subtle low energy lighting. Photo: Rightmove