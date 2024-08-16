Crewe Street, Seahouses.Crewe Street, Seahouses.
Crewe Street, Seahouses.

Luxury penthouse with views of Seahouses harbour and Bamburgh Castle on sale for £1.5 million

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Aug 2024, 17:14 BST
A spectacular three-bedroom penthouse apartment on the Northumberland coast is now available to buy.

The property is located on Crewe Street in the seaside village of Seahouses.

The heart of the home is the spacious kitchen, dining and sitting room which is triple aspect taking in views of the harbour, Bamburgh Castle and Holy Island.

It is on the market with Bradley Hall estate agents, Alnwick, with a guide price of £1.5 million.

The three bedroom apartment is on Crewe Street.

1. Crewe Street

The three bedroom apartment is on Crewe Street. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
The view of Seahouses harbour with Bamburgh Castle beyond.

2. Harbour

The view of Seahouses harbour with Bamburgh Castle beyond. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
A sea view towards the Farne Islands.

3. Harbour view

A sea view towards the Farne Islands. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
The kitchen comes with marble worktops, integral full-size fridge and freezer, Bosch oven and microwave, dual Belfast sink, Quooker hot tap and dishwasher.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen comes with marble worktops, integral full-size fridge and freezer, Bosch oven and microwave, dual Belfast sink, Quooker hot tap and dishwasher. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SeahousesBamburgh CastleNorthumberlandHoly IslandAlnwick

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.