The property is located on Crewe Street in the seaside village of Seahouses.
The heart of the home is the spacious kitchen, dining and sitting room which is triple aspect taking in views of the harbour, Bamburgh Castle and Holy Island.
It is on the market with Bradley Hall estate agents, Alnwick, with a guide price of £1.5 million.
1. Crewe Street
The three bedroom apartment is on Crewe Street. Photo: RightMove
2. Harbour
The view of Seahouses harbour with Bamburgh Castle beyond. Photo: RightMove
3. Harbour view
A sea view towards the Farne Islands. Photo: RightMove
4. Kitchen
The kitchen comes with marble worktops, integral full-size fridge and freezer, Bosch oven and microwave, dual Belfast sink, Quooker hot tap and dishwasher. Photo: RightMove
