Luxury Morpeth family home with orangery, gym and pond for sale at £845,000

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 16th Oct 2025, 11:20 BST
A stunning family home with a pond, a gym and a peaceful orangery is for sale in Morpeth.

Comogan is a beautiful four-bedroom, detached property, set in a small development of desirable homes and is for sale at £845,000.

The home has stunning, spacious gardens and is flooded with natural light. Comogan is advertised on Rightmove and being marketed by Fine and Country.

The property is approached via a block-paved driveway that leads to a double garage.

The property is approached via a block-paved driveway that leads to a double garage. Photo: Rightmove

The highlight of the house is the stunning orangery.

The highlight of the house is the stunning orangery. Photo: Rightmove

The beautiful sitting room with its bay window and a feature stone fireplace.

The beautiful sitting room with its bay window and a feature stone fireplace. Photo: Rightmove

The large study/snug, which is fitted with bespoke cabinetry provides an ideal workspace.

The large study/snug, which is fitted with bespoke cabinetry provides an ideal workspace. Photo: Rightmove

