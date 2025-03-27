The property is on the market with Paton & Co, with a guide price of £900,000.placeholder image
Luxury five-bedroom home with stunning views over Berwick’s bridges from several rooms is on the market

By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Mar 2025, 18:03 BST
A modern luxury family home with five bedrooms and versatile living spaces has become available.

There are stunning views over Berwick’s bridges from several rooms and the garden at 1 Ava Lodge.

The property is on the market with Paton & Co, with a guide price of £900,000.

Front external.

Sunroom.

Kitchen.

Living room.

