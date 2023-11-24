Lovely three-bedroom home in north Northumberland is on the market
A charming detached property located on the edge of the village of Milfield in north Northumberland has become available.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 24th Nov 2023, 19:15 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 19:15 GMT
Melbourne Cottage benefits from uPVC double glazing, oil central heating and stunning views. Externally there is a spacious, enclosed well stocked garden, three spacious workshops and ample off road parking.
It is on the market with Yopa at £550,000.
