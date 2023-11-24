News you can trust since 1854
Melbourne Cottage is on the market with Yopa at £550,000.
Lovely three-bedroom home in north Northumberland is on the market

A charming detached property located on the edge of the village of Milfield in north Northumberland has become available.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 24th Nov 2023, 19:15 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 19:15 GMT

Melbourne Cottage benefits from uPVC double glazing, oil central heating and stunning views. Externally there is a spacious, enclosed well stocked garden, three spacious workshops and ample off road parking.

It is on the market with Yopa at £550,000.

The property benefits from uPVC double glazing, oil central heating and stunning views.

The property benefits from uPVC double glazing, oil central heating and stunning views.

Kitchen.

Kitchen.

Family room.

Family room.

Utility room.

Utility room.

