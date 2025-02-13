Dudley’s Love Avenue has been named amongst a list of the top ten most romantic street names in the UK ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Good Move have ranked the street names along with their estimated property value – revealing that a house on Love Avenue in Dudley, Cramlington is estimated at around £112,941.

According to property expert Nima Ghasri these streets may bring more than just romance, they may also boost property values over time.

Nima Ghasri commented, “Not only are these street names lucky in love, but they might also help house buyers be lucky in their fortunes as they consistently have rising prices.

Love Avenue in Dudley, Cramlington.

"It can be a good omen for people to buy their forever home on streets with love in the name, but they can also be wise property investments too as these streets tend to consistently increase in value.”