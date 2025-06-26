L’OR fuels coffee passion with new Ferrari inspired edition Barista Passione Rossa machine.

L'OR is accelerating the everyday coffee experience with the launch of its limited-edition L'OR Barista Passione Rossa, available now from lorespresso.com for just £69.99* as part of a limited time offer.

This new machine, a product of the L’OR X Ferrari partnership, is wrapped in iconic Rosso Corsa, Ferrari’s signature racing red.

A striking new version of the best-selling L’OR Barista Sublime, it offers a fusion of performance and passion - bringing the thrill of the racetrack and the luxury coffee shop experience to the kitchen counter.

The L’OR Barista Passione Rossa is a high-performance coffee machine boasting a powerful 19-bar brewing pressure along with the unique L’OR double-spouted design.

Coffee connoisseurs can craft everything from intense espressos to creamy lungos, while the adjustable cup stand, removable drip tray, and water tank enhance convenience. With the sleek lines and dynamic energy of Ferrari, it is sure to make a statement in any kitchen.

To mark the partnership, L’OR is also unveiling an exclusive collection of limited-edition coffee capsules. Coffee lovers can choose from L’OR coffee capsules in two blends, the aromatic Espresso and the powerfully spicy Ristretto, featuring stylish packaging inspired by Ferrari's iconic racing aesthetic – the vibrant red and signature stripe – available for £4.39 from lorespresso.com.

What’s more, these limited-edition capsules can now be purchased as part of an exclusive Passione Rossa bundle. Hot drinks lovers can pick up the L'OR Barista Passione Rossa machine plus 70 capsules for just £89.99* - with bundles featuring the new Passione Rossa Ristretto and Espresso capsules as well as classic L’OR Barista Double Espresso and Double Ristretto options.

The L’OR Barista Passione Rossa also features:

Multiple Capsule Compatibility: Compatible with L’OR Espresso single shot capsules, L’OR Barista double shot capsules, and most Nespresso® Original capsules.

Intensity Boost Button: Customise coffee intensity with a simple press, extracting a more intense flavour and aroma.

Adjustable Water Tank: The movable 1.2L water tank can be positioned at the back, left, or right, ensuring a perfect fit in any kitchen.

Easy Maintenance: A descaling light indicates when it's time to clean the machine.

*£69.99 is a limited time offer via lorespresso.com. Full product price is £115. Price is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

*£89.99 is a limited time offer via lorespresso.com. Full product price is £148.93. Price is at the sole discretion of the retailer.