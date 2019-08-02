Look inside this Grade II-listed Georgian mansion on sale for £1.2million
Are you in the market for a new project? If you have a spare £1.2million in the bank, this could be just the ticket.
By Debra Fox
Friday, 02 August, 2019, 16:00
Oakwood Hall, in Wylam, Northumberland, is a Grade II-listed Georgian manor house with a price tag of £1,250,000. Listed through Bradley Hall, it’s quite the steal when you look at what the building has to offer within its walls. Set over three floors, plus a basement level, the property could be transformed into an idyllic family home, a boutique hotel or a run of apartments with the right person at the helm. Oakwood Hall was built in the 1800s and listed in 1969. Take a look inside and see if it’s up your street.