It offers luxurious accommodation over three levels including seven double bedrooms, extensive landscaped gardens and a triple garage.

Look inside the glam £6,000 per month Ramside Park house on a golf course

Emerald House, situated on the golf course at Ramside Park, Durham offers two 18 hole golf courses but it will set you back almost £6,000 per month to rent.

Friday, 28 June, 2019, 17:00

Ramside Park is renowned for some of the very finest new homes in our region. Emerald House is one of them offering over 8,700SqFt of luxurious accommodation. It was built in 2018 to a High Level of Specification. Take a look inside.

1. The internal specification of the house has a long list of features

This includes automated Smart-home technology, carved oak doors, under-floor heating, porcelain tiling to floor throughout, Bose surround sound recessed speakers to ceilings in principle rooms, automated blinds and mood lighting.

2. The property offers an open plan space

It comprises of four zones: Drawing Room, Dining Area, Kitchen, and Living Area. The whole area has tiled flooring and it is wired for sound to central rooms.

3. The property boasts plenty of entertainment

It is suitable for dual family living and ideal for people looking for additional accommodation for extended family.

4. The drawing room is situated at the front of the property

It offers natural light through large glazed windows, a wall mounted TV above and a log burning stove.

