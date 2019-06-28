Look inside the glam £6,000 per month Ramside Park house on a golf course
Emerald House, situated on the golf course at Ramside Park, Durham offers two 18 hole golf courses but it will set you back almost £6,000 per month to rent.
By faye.dixon
Friday, 28 June, 2019, 17:00
Ramside Park is renowned for some of the very finest new homes in our region. Emerald House is one of them offering over 8,700SqFt of luxurious accommodation. It was built in 2018 to a High Level of Specification. Take a look inside.