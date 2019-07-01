Owning a house with a swimming pool is a dream for most

Look inside: North East houses with swimming pools

The heatwave recently sent locals in crowds headed to the beach to be by the water but wouldn’t it be great to have a pool in your own home?

Monday, 01 July, 2019, 17:24

Check out these houses with swimming pools on offer that are for sale on Rightmove.

1. Six bedroom country house for sale at Halton Grange, Northumberland

Halton Grange, on the edge of Wall village, is a country home dating back to 1913. It has been refurbished, remodelled and extended and now offers a modern leisure suite, which will appeal to a variety of purchasers.

2. Six bedroom house for sale Elwick Road, Hartlepool

The property stands on a generous plot in Hartlepool with accommodation over three floors, an indoor swimming pool, spa bath and sauna, and six double bedrooms.

3. Six bedroom house for sale: Newfield House, Morpeth

The entrance to the house leads to the gracious hall which leads onto all seven of the principal rooms on the ground floor. Glass doors take you from the bar area into a pool room with a roof lantern, a swimming pool, jacuzzi, steam room, sauna and changing room.

4. Six bedroom detached house for sale at Tranwell Woods, Northumberland

The property is a new build family house of 16,500 square ft with an indoor pool, games room, cinema and surrounding gardens with views of the open countryside.

