Local pupil designs welcome card for Taylor Wimpey’s development

Taylor Wimpey North East recently welcomed a pupil from Havannah First School to its Newcastle development, Heathwood at Brunton Rise, to celebrate her success in their card design competition.

The housebuilder tasked pupils at Havannah First School to design a welcome to your new home card for residents at Heathwood at Brunton Rise, offering a voucher prize for the winner and the opportunity to have their design printed as the official welcome card for new residents on the development.

A number of entries were submitted with Tarasha Goel, aged 9, selected as the winner for her creative design. Tarasha recently visited the development to see her card brought to life and receive congratulations in person from the Heathwood sales team.

Following the visit, Erin Campbell, class teacher at Havannah First School, said: “We’d like to thank Taylor Wimpey for inviting our pupils to take part in the welcome card design competition for Heathwood at Brunton Rise.

“This activity gave our students a chance to demonstrate their creative design skills, and we're proud of all the pupils who contributed. Special congratulations to Tarasha for her amazing submission.”

Sarah Whittingham, Sales & Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “We believe in celebrating the creative potential of young people in the areas in which we build, and the welcome to your new home card design competition we organised with Havannah First School showcases this. We were pleased to hear that Tarasha was thrilled with her prize, and we appreciate the enthusiasm from both pupils and staff at Havannah First School throughout the competition."