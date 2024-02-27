Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The lease at The Lavender Tearooms in Etal is available for offers in the region of £150,000.

The deal includes the lease, fixtures and fittings and a three bedroom cottage.

“This would be a lifestyle change by living and working in one of the prettiest estate villages in North Northumberland,” states marketing information supplied by selling agent Mike Rogerson.

Lavender Tea Rooms, Etal.Picture by Jane Coltman

The tearoom has 18 covers inside and 58 covers outside and is particularly popular in the summer months.

There is a kitchen, utility room, toilet facilities, indoor tearoom and outside patio and grass area. The village shop also includes the post office.

The cottage accommodation briefly comprises of an entrance hallway, lounge with log burner, three double bedrooms and family bathroom and a large private rear garden with patio.